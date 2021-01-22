Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Receives $57.53 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other Grubhub news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $75,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $260,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,191 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,184.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,559 shares of company stock worth $3,816,659. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Grubhub by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 28.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,548,000 after buying an additional 2,214,530 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grubhub has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.39. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.24 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grubhub will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

