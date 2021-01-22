Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $35.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gritstone Oncology traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 191306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GRTS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gritstone Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

In other Gritstone Oncology news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of Gritstone Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $964.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 101.31% and a negative net margin of 2,962.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.