Grin (GRIN) Reaches One Day Volume of $14.97 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Grin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001126 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $23.00 million and $14.97 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,172.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.11 or 0.03810992 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.50 or 0.00427380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $438.85 or 0.01364031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.34 or 0.00551199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.07 or 0.00426043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00273987 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00022766 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 63,471,840 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

