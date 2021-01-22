Gresham House plc (GHE.L) (LON:GHE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $840.00

Gresham House plc (GHE.L) (LON:GHE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.97) and last traded at GBX 815.55 ($10.66), with a volume of 13903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 825 ($10.78).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Gresham House plc (GHE.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 776.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 726.95. The company has a market capitalization of £264.44 million and a PE ratio of -96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

