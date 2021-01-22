Greka Drilling Limited (GDL.L) (LON:GDL) Trading Up 7.7%

Greka Drilling Limited (GDL.L) (LON:GDL) shares traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 1,928,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 426,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.40.

Greka Drilling Limited (GDL.L) Company Profile (LON:GDL)

Greka Drilling Limited, an investment holding company, provides drilling services for coal bed methane companies in China and India. It operates a drilling fleet, which includes purpose-built, hydraulic, and top-drive rigs for the application of drilling services within the unconventional gas industry; and offers completion and directional drilling, as well as geological and geophysical services.

