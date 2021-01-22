Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Trading 6.6% Higher

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s share price traded up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.62 and last traded at $23.38. 652,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 472,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $275.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.65 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 25,864.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

