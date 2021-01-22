Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Trading Up 1.7%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) shares were up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 47,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 29,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Separately, CIBC started coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.