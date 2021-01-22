Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF)’s share price rose 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 47,555 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 29,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

