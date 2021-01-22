Grandview Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 30,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 25,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,621,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Truist Securiti reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

