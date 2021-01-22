Graham (NYSE:GHM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.08

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.08 and traded as high as $15.20. Graham shares last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 37,575 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on GHM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Graham from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $169.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Graham had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 53,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

About Graham (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

