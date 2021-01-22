GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Sells $214,400,000.00 in Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 273,731 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $2,657,928.01.

On Thursday, December 10th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 303,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $2,990,610.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 297,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $2,999,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 357,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $2,980,950.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 318,306 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $2,524,166.58.

On Friday, November 27th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 278,842 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $2,214,005.48.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 372,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $2,998,320.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,860.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 259,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $1,950,270.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 264 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,858.56.

EAF stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

