Graft (GRFT) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. Graft has a total market capitalization of $186,463.56 and approximately $5.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.00425181 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000808 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000570 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

