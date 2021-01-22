Gowest Gold Ltd. (GWA.V) (CVE:GWA) Stock Price Up 3%

Gowest Gold Ltd. (GWA.V) (CVE:GWA)’s stock price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.34. 145,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 81,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The firm has a market cap of C$27.57 million and a PE ratio of -3.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52.

Gowest Gold Ltd. Company Profile

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on the delineation and development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers one patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 10,942 hectares in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

