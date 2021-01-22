Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) (LON:GOOD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $178.97

Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) (LON:GOOD) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $178.97 and traded as low as $170.00. Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) shares last traded at $171.00, with a volume of 15,549 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £28.96 million and a P/E ratio of -12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 175.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 178.97.

Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) Company Profile (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation.

