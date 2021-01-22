GoldMint Achieves Market Cap of $271,802.96 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldMint has a market cap of $271,802.96 and $7.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoldMint has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00061739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.40 or 0.00572060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00042363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.96 or 0.03923413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016771 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

