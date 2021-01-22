GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Trading Down 25.5% Over Last Week

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. GoldenPyrex has a total market capitalization of $493,363.76 and $3,243.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00051575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00126795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00300250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00071679 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00070766 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Profile