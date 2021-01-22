GoHelpFund Tops One Day Volume of $4,839.00 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, GoHelpFund has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $13,960.10 and $4,839.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoHelpFund token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00052517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00127468 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00307568 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00072317 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00071935 BTC.

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

