GoByte (GBX) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, GoByte has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $149,860.79 and approximately $4,033.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000041 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001057 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,189,194 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

