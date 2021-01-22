Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 39.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Globus Medical by 2.6% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 4.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 6.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555 in the last ninety days. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GMED opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $68.20.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.71 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

