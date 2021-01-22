Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.95

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and traded as high as $13.37. Global X SuperDividend ETF shares last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 431,013 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 226.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.