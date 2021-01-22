Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after acquiring an additional 417,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,492,000 after buying an additional 100,617 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 17.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,330,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,540,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,607,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,424,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $189.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.23.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

