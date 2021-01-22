Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.68

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.68 and traded as high as $4.10. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 461,168 shares.

The company has a market cap of $478.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $42.07 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Cord Blood stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

