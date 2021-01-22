Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GBT. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

GBT stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.06. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 217,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

