Glenn Schiffman Sells 25,000 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Glenn Schiffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $3,652,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00.

MTCH stock opened at $144.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.92, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $159.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.23 and a 200-day moving average of $122.78.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $4,333,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,399,000 after purchasing an additional 340,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,378,000 after purchasing an additional 44,206 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth $414,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

