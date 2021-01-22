Glenn Schiffman Sells 25,000 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Glenn Schiffman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $3,652,250.00.
- On Wednesday, December 16th, Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00.
MTCH stock opened at $144.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.92, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $159.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.23 and a 200-day moving average of $122.78.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $4,333,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,399,000 after purchasing an additional 340,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,378,000 after purchasing an additional 44,206 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth $414,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
