Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 12,810 Shares of Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) Stock

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $142,831.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:OCA opened at $10.29 on Friday. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Get Omnichannel Acquisition alerts:

Omnichannel Acquisition Company Profile

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnichannel Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnichannel Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.