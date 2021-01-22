Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 12,810 Shares of Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) Stock

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $142,831.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE:OCA opened at $10.29 on Friday. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.45.
Omnichannel Acquisition Company Profile
