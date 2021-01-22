GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,737.38 ($22.70).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,364.80 ($17.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,378.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,455.18. The company has a market capitalization of £68.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26).

In other GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,240,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Insiders have acquired 3,277,368 shares of company stock worth $4,425,400,191 over the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

