Glanbia plc (GLB.L) (LON:GLB) Shares Gap Up to $9.90

Glanbia plc (GLB.L) (LON:GLB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $10.34. Glanbia plc (GLB.L) shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 4,529 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of £30.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.62.

Glanbia plc (GLB.L) Company Profile (LON:GLB)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia plc (GLB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia plc (GLB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.