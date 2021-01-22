Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GJNSY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of GJNSY stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

