GHOSTPRISM Price Reaches $4.78 on Major Exchanges (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be purchased for about $4.78 or 0.00015063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $16.75 million and $15,313.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00052012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00125416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00072107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00281675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00070440 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000730 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,500,476 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

