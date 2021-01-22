GHOST (GHOST) Price Tops $0.0627 on Top Exchanges

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, GHOST has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GHOST token can now be purchased for $0.0627 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. GHOST has a total market cap of $955,254.57 and $245,032.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00053878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00125480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00073965 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00276203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00069387 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00038987 BTC.

GHOST Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

GHOST Token Trading

GHOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

