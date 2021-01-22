Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Up 13%

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) rose 13% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.51. Approximately 65,743,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 51,177,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.
GEVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 3.56.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Gevo by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gevo by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.
