Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Up 13%

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) rose 13% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.51. Approximately 65,743,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 51,177,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

GEVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 3.56.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Gevo by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gevo by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

