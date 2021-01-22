Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 32.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,500,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,241,000 after acquiring an additional 70,972 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Getty Realty by 297.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25,940 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Getty Realty by 29.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

