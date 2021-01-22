GET Protocol Price Reaches $0.32 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $90,611.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00062491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.69 or 0.00568527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00042694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,203.75 or 0.03873147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00013908 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00016773 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

