George P. Sakellaris Sells 5,267 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $310,226.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,896,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,676,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE AMRC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.12. The stock had a trading volume of 235,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,431. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,244,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,235,000. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,845,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after buying an additional 160,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,864,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

