Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.22

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.22 and last traded at $70.86, with a volume of 2263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.75.

THRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $259.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.48 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $252,248.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,373 shares in the company, valued at $675,202.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 53.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

