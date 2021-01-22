Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Receives $53.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genfit in a report on Monday, November 16th.

GNFT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,588. The company has a market cap of $212.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. Genfit has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $22.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genfit stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Genfit as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

