General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,289 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 94.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 327.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in General Mills by 59.3% in the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average of $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.