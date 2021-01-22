Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $123.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.24 and a 200 day moving average of $107.07. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.36 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

