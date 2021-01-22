GAPS (GAP) Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One GAPS coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001390 BTC on exchanges. GAPS has a market cap of $4.52 million and $367.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GAPS alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,481.82 or 0.99859076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00025373 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014997 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

GAPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.