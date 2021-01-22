Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLPI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.52 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $318,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.