Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Sells $130,200.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Gilbert F. Amelio sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ GALT opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $124.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.04. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 145.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 39.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 51,921 shares during the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

