Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust (LON:GVP) Shares Gap Down to $145.00

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Plc (LON:GVP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $145.00, but opened at $140.00. Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust shares last traded at $145.00, with a volume of 11,600 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 141.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.72.

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Company Profile (LON:GVP)

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Investec Bank Plc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.