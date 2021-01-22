FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hexcel Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.65.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CSFB lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.71. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,384,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,547,000 after purchasing an additional 109,357 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,753,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after purchasing an additional 220,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,454,000 after purchasing an additional 184,034 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 620,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 521,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 131,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

