FY2021 EPS Estimates for POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Lowered by Analyst

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for POLA Orbis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POLA Orbis’ FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

PORBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

PORBF opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. POLA Orbis has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91 and a beta of 0.33.

POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. POLA Orbis had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $395.88 million for the quarter.

POLA Orbis Company Profile

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

