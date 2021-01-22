FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hawkins, Inc. Increased by BWS Financial (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hawkins in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.28. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Hawkins’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.92 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $567.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 25.9% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.