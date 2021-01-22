FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.70) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.76). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FATE. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $71.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.16.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $99.67 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,469,000 after buying an additional 466,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,556,000 after purchasing an additional 420,140 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 36.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 142,207 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 86,372.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 86,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 111.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 154,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $4,016,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 125,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,349,016.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,651 shares of company stock valued at $27,259,569 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.