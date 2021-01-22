FY2021 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $62.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 454,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 201.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 91.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

