FY2021 Earnings Forecast for RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) Issued By Pi Financial (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) – Pi Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $0.85 price objective on the stock.

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.45 million.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) from C$0.85 to C$0.90 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

KUT stock opened at C$0.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.06 million and a P/E ratio of 32.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.51. RediShred Capital Corp. has a one year low of C$0.37 and a one year high of C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

About RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

