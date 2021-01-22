FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Procter & Gamble in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $5.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

PG opened at $131.01 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after buying an additional 799,059 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,889,000 after buying an additional 454,654 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,065,000 after buying an additional 202,512 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after buying an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,947 shares of company stock valued at $63,684,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.