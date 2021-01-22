FY2020 EPS Estimates for Tesla, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tesla in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

TSLA stock opened at $844.99 on Friday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $884.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $800.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,696.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $713.17 and a 200 day moving average of $476.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,601,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $49,736,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $101,021,931. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

